Mother and Daughter arrested for marrying each other

A 43-year-old mother and her 25-year-old biological daughter in Oklahoma, in the United States, could face up to 10 years in prison for being allegedly involved in an incestuous relationship. Patricia Ann Spann and her daughter Misty Velvet Dawn Spann were slapped with incest charges after a child welfare officer who visited their Duncan residence reported them to the police, reports The Lawton Constitution.

Police in Southwest Oklahoma issued a warrant for the duo’s arrest on Friday and later booked them on felony charges, according to KFOR-TV. Interestingly, Patricia was also earlier married to one of her sons. She had told the social welfare worker that she had lost custody of her new kids to their father’s mother and had no contact with them for years. Patricia also said that when she and her daughter reunited two years ago, they immediately “hit it off”. They later got married on March 25.

The mother and daughter have admitted to both their biological relationship and wedding, say the police. However, Patricia told the child welfare worker that she didn’t believe that she had done anything illegal as her name was no longer listed on her daughter’s birth certificate. Incest laws in the state of Oklahoma prohibit blood relatives from getting married or having sex with each other.