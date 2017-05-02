Mother gives 23 year old a massage, proves fatal, blood clot in his deep veins travels to artery causing death

New Delhi, May2:Oil massage mostly gives relief in the pain but may prove fatal too if given to a wrong patient or in a wrong manner. The mother of a 23-year-old gave massage to him, who was injured while playing badminton but the blood clot in his deep veins dislodged and travelled to the pulmonary artery, causing his death.

AIIMS doctors warn about massaging

Now AIIMS doctors have warned about this saying that youth’s death should serve as a warning against massages by amateurs. The youth’s case report was published in the latest issue of Medico-Legal Journal. The victim, resident of Delhi, had injured his left ankle following which to immobilise the leg a plaster of Paris slab was placed on it. This formed a blood clot in his deep veins, which was 5X1cm in size. During massage, it got dislodged from the leg veins and travelled to the pulmonary artery that supplies blood to the lungs, causing instant death.

Sudden death because of this complication is rare

According to Dr Chittaranjan Behera, who conducted the postmortem on the youth told ” Deep vein thrombosis or presence of a blood clot in the deep veins following an ankle fracture is common but sudden death of a youth because of the complications arising from it is rare.” While giving more details, he told “The 23-year-old was rushed to AIIMS emergency at 9.30pm on October 31 in unconscious and unresponsive condition. Doctors made all efforts to revive him but could not despite the best resuscitative efforts. Later, it was found that the victim’s mother had given him a massage for 30 minutes after which he complained of pain in the left calf at around 8.45pm. After sometime, he was breathless and collapsed thereafter. This was because the clot in his leg travelled to the arteries that supply blood to the lungs.”

Mother had massaged the leg but was unaware of the complications

According to the published case history, massages are often given for general fitness and for treating minor health problems. “In this case, the deceased’s mother had massaged the leg but was unaware of the complications. There was no advice recorded in the hospital by the doctors about the risks and dangers of a massage to this affected leg. This advice should have been provided,” it added. Dr Sudhir Gupta, professor and head of forensic medicine at AIIMS, said the youth’s death should serve as a warning against massages by amateurs. “Using forceful techniques and for prolonged periods in a patient with deep vein thrombosis can lead to fatal complications,” he said.