Mother gives birth in airport toilet, abandons newborn with a note

The authorities of Tucson International Airport are in a serious search for a mother who gave birth to a baby boy in the airport toilet and abandoned the baby there with only a note which read “I just want what is best for him and it is not me” on 14 January.

Authorities scanning the CCTV footage came across a woman carrying something wrapped in a blanket and walking with an awkward gait and doubts her to be the mother who abandoned the baby at the changing table with the handwritten note.

The baby was found with a torn umbilical cord and responding medics clamped it to prevent any harm, an airport police report said.

The note left with the child read, “Please help me. My mom had no idea she was pregnant. She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to the authorities so they can find a good home. I just want what is best for him and it’s not me.”

The authorities were alerted after someone called 911 to inform of the abandoned newborn at the toilet near the baggage claim. Authorities also added that the baby is in perfect condition.