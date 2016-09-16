Mother of three tortured and murdered in honour killing in Pakistan’s Punjab province

Islamabad, September 16: Police in Pakistan’s Punjab province have arrested the father, husband and brother of a woman who was tortured and hanged alongside her alleged boyfriend in a family courtyard.

A local police official Allah Ditta said that Khalida Bibi, a married mother-of-three, and her alleged boyfriend, 21-year-old Mohammad Mukhtar, were murdered in a so-called honour killing in the village of Mian Channu yesterday, reports the Express Tribune.

Ditta added that the bodies of Bibi and Mukhtar were transported to hospital for an autopsy.

Bibi’s father, brother and husband confessed to killing her and Mukhtar for having an affair.

Meanwhile, further investigations are underway.

Hundreds of women in the country are murdered every year in Pakistan in the name honour, often by their own relatives, for loving of marrying someone against their families’ wishes.