Mother posts suicide note on Facebook, kills self and son

New York, December 29: A mother posted a lengthy suicide note on Facebook a day after Christmas before suffocating her one-year-old son and killing herself, a media report said.

According to the York Dispatch report on Thursday, police found the 40-year-old Sheri Shermeyer dead in bed from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and son, John who was apparently suffocated.

Before committing suicide and killing her son, Shermeyer wrote on Facebook: “I have been slowly dying inside… I feel that the ONLY thing I have to live for is this little guy asleep in my arms right now, John. He is the only reason why I haven’t blown my head off right now.”

The chilling Facebook post further added, “And even now all I can think about is leaving this world. Putting a gun in my mouth and leaving. Which is what is about to happen.”

Shermeyer’s post reflected her love for the child and the challenges she has faced as a single parent.

Apparently addressing to her husband, Shermeyer wrote in her post, “You will never see your son again. You don’t deserve to have a son, a legacy. Why should you have your name carried on? You are a nasty man.”

Police was investigating the death of Shermeyer as a case of suicide and her toddler’s as a homicide.

IANS