Mother refuses to let go daughter’s body

Kolkata,April 20: In a similar episode like the last year’s sensational ‘man living with skeleton’ incident here, the police on Tuesday found a woman holding on to the body of her daughter believing that she would wake up soon from her sleep.

The body of Sambrita Chakraborty (45) was recovered from her house in the Reagent Colony area of Jadavpur here this morning after neighbours called the police and complained of foul smell emanating from the premises, a senior police officer said.

“Sambrita’s mother Sujata Chakraborty held on to the body, saying her daughter was sleeping and will wake up after some time,” the officer said.

“Going by the preliminary investigation, it seems that the woman had died at least 48 hours before the policemen found her. But her mother was reluctant to believe that Sambrita was no more. She was not allowing us to take the body away,” the police officer said. They ruled out any foul play in the death of the woman and said the body has been sent for post-mortem. No one has been arrested or detained yet.