Motherhood changed my outlook towards children: Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai, May 27:  Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty, who is returning to TV as a judge on the upcoming children’s dance reality show “India’s Super Dancer”, says her experience as mother of four-year-old son Viaan has changed her outlook towards children.

“I have a son who is four years old and my experience as a mother has changed my outlook towards children. Their intentions are very pure and it’s wonderful to be around them. I am looking forward to being on ‘India’s Super Dancer’ and I am sure people will love it too,” Shilpa, who is married to British businessman Raj Kundra, said in a statement.

The show, which will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television, will feature children in the 5-13 age group.

Shilpa has previously appeared on TV shows like “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”, “Nach Baliye” and “Bigg Boss 2”.

