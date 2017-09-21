Motivated by Ram Rahim conviction, woman lodges FIR against another godman Kaushlendra Falahari Maharaj

Alwar/ Rajasthan, September 21: The latest in the series of scandals involving dubious faith leaders is a 58 year old self-styled godman in Rajasthan’s Alwar. Police said that Alwar-based Kaushlendra Falahari Maharaj is alleged of raping a 21 year old law student after promising her to make her a judge.

The self styled godman has strong followers across India. The victim was his devotee who went to his ashram on August 7 to offer her first stipend as a token of respect. Unfortunately, she was molested by her Baba on the very same day.

As per the FIR lodged by the woman, state police took up the case on September 11.

Aravali Vihar Station house officer Shishram Meena said, “the family members of the victim have been devotees of the Maharaj for the past two decades.” She added, “recently, the woman, who is a law student, joined an internship at a company through the godman’s recommendation, she came to Alwar to give the Maharaj Rs. 3,000 that she got as a stipend.”

Police said that the woman got courage to lodge a complaint against her Baba after getting motivated from the news that Dera Sachha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted for raping two of his women followers.

Bilaspur additional superintendent of police Archana Jha said, “she was raped by the baba on the pretext of making her a judge.” She added, “the girl came back to Bilaspur and narrated the whole incident to family members.”

The self-styled godman, who also has an ashram in Bilaspur, allegedly threatened the woman not to disclose the matter to anyone, citing his influence.

The accused has been admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday. And so the police is not able to question the godman.