Moto E4 and E4 Plus pictures surface online

California, April17:Lenovo-owned Motorola is working on a number of new devices, including the Moto E4 and E4 Plus. The upcoming devices have been rumoured for quite some time. Now, pictures of the two phones have surfaced online.

Evan Blass posted the image of the two phones side-by-side on Twitter, assuming that these were the Moto E4 (on the left ) and E4 Plus (on the right). The leaked image shows off the front sides of the two upcoming smartphones. One can easily spot the Moto logo on the top of the Moto E4 Plus, whereas the E4 bears the logo on the bottom of the phone. The display on the two device’s spots the date June 20, which means the phones are set to be launched in the next two months.

Both phones appear to be identical in nature, however, there is one major difference between the two devices. The Moto E4 Plus has a home button on the bottom of the phone. But on the Moto E4, one cannot spot the home button. This means that the fingerprint scanner may be placed at the rear of the phone. Another change is that the placement of the fingerprint scanner is also a bit different.

Both the Moto E4 and E4 Plus are rumoured to arrive in the first half of this year. The two devices are set to come with a 5-inch display, with either HD or FWVGA, depending on the model. They will be powered by MediaTek chipsets with 2,800mAh battery for the E4 and 5,000mAh battery for the E4 Plus. Both smartphones will run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Motorola is also working on the successor of last year’s Moto Z and Moto Z Force. Apparently, the Moto X (2017) is also in the works alongside a new low-end Moto C smartphone.