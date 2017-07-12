Moto E4 Plus has been launched in India priced at Rs 9,999 on Flipkart

New Delhi,July12:Moto E4 Plus has been launched in India, and the highlight of this new Moto E4 Plus smartphone is its huge 5,000 mAh battery. Moto E4 Plus is priced at Rs 9,999 and the smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart. Sale starts at 11:59 PM. Motorola has announced several launch day offers for people who purchase the Moto E4 Plus. The company is giving away Moto Pulse 2 earphones at Rs 649, along with free two months subscription of hotstar Premium. Idea is offering 84GB data for three months at Rs 443. Reliance Jio Prime members will get 30GB extra data. Additionally, users will get up to Rs 9,000 of on exchange of their old smartphone, and BuyBack Guarantee up to Rs 4,000.

Moto E4 Plus price in India, specifications

Moto E4 Plus was launched along side Moto E4 globally last month. Moto E4 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India, and this phone has a 2,800 mAh battery. However, the Plus version of the smartphone is all about the battery. Moto E4 Plus is priced at $179.99.

Moto E4 Plus features a design similar to Moto G5 series smartphones. Motorola has now made the Moto C, Moto C Plus as the budget smartphone series in India. Moto E4 Plus sports a metal unibody design, and antenna bands run on top and bottom of the rear of the device. The home button in Moto E4 Plus includes the fingerprint scanner.

Moto E4 Plus gets a 5.5-inch HD display with resolution of 1080 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor with 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB internal storage. Moto E4 Plus features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The smartphone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Motorola Moto E4 Plus comes with a water-repellent coating that protects the smartphone against splashes, etc. Moto E4 Plus supports Bluetooth version 4.1 LE, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n. Sensors on Moto E4 Plus include: Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient light, Magnetometer (e-compass) and Fingerprint reader. This is a 4G-enabled device.