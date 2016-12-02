Moto G4 and Moto G4 Play get rare discount and cashback on Amazon

NewDelhi,Dec2:Lenovo has slashed the prices of the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Play smartphones selling on Amazon India right now. Both the 16GB and 32GB Moto G4 variants have got a flat Rs. 2,000 discount, while the Moto G4 Play purchase gets you a Rs. 1,000 cashback in the form of a Amazon Gift card.

Both the 16GB and 32GB Moto G4 variants in Black and White colour options have received the discounts. The variants are currently being sold for a discounted price of Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. The Moto G4 variants come with the Jio Welcome Offer bundled in, and an additional ebook credit of Rs. 300 is also awarded to the buyer.

The Moto G4 Play, on the other hand, receives no price cut, but the purchase awards a Rs. 1,000 cashback in the form of an Amazon Gift Card. The gift card can then be used to purchase any item from Amazon India. Furthermore, the purchase gets you an 80 percent off on Kindle eBooks (up to a maximum of Rs. 300). There’s also an Airtel offer that gives you 15GB of data for the price of 1GB, and the Jio Welcome Offer is also applicable on the purchase of the Moto G4 Play. Both the smartphones are available exclusively on Amazon India.

The Moto G4 was launched in June for Rs. 12,499 (the 32GB variant is priced at Rs. 13,999). It features a 5.5 full-HD display, Snapdragon 617 SoC, 2GB RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera, and packs a 3000mAh battery. The Moto G4 Play was launched in September for Rs. 8,999. It bears a 5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 410 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel sensor, 16GB of expandable storage 4G VoLTE, and packs a 2800mAh battery.