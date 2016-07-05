Moto G4 Play Price in India at Rs 8,999 from Zauba

Motorola’s Moto G4 Play may soon launch in India as the smartphone has shown up on import and export tracking site Zauba. The website that reported the listing first claims that the Motorola Moto G4 Play which is listed as the XT 1607 will launch in India at Rs. 8,999 for the 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage model.

The Zauba listing shows that the units were imported earlier this week from the United States to India. According to the declared values, the Moto XT 1607 is seen priced at Rs. 6,804. Though, to be noted is that import/ export website price listings are only declared values, and usually are not accurate reflections of actual market price. The listing was first spotted by motog3 website.

Back in May, Lenovo-owned company confirmed that the Moto G4 Play will go on sale starting mid-summer 2016 though it did not reveal any pricing details. We can expect the company to announce it near release.

The new Motorola Moto G4 Play is currently listed only in the US and interested consumers can sign-up to get availability details as and when there’s an update.

Unlike the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus, the Moto G4 Play features a 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 294ppi. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 SoC clocked at 1.2GHz paired with 2GB of RAM and the Adreno 306 GPU. The handset packs 16GB of storage and also supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based Moto G4 Play supports a single Micro-SIM card and comes with water repellent nano-coating. It sports an 8-megapixel rear camera f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. The rear camera comes with features such as tap anywhere to capture, burst mode, auto HDR, panorama, drag to focus & exposure, and can record full-HD videos at 30 fps. There is a 5-megapixel front camera with display flash also on board. The Moto G4 Play comes with GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, and Micro-USB connectivity options. The handset ships in Black and White colours.

The Moto G4 Play packs an accelerometer, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. Motorola has also promised that the Moto G4 Play will offer two years of free storage at original quality in Google Photos app. It ships with 2800mAh battery and is claimed to offer full-day battery life. The smartphone is compatible with 10W rapid charger which is sold separately.