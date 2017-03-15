Moto G5 Plus smartphone all set to launch in India

New Delhi, March15:The Moto G5 Plus smartphone is all set to launch in India today, as both Lenovo and Flipkart have been teasing for the past few weeks. The Moto G5 Plus will be exclusive to Flipkart at launch, but for now India price and availability details are still unknown.

Moto G5 Plus India launch live stream

To recall, the Moto G5 Plus was launched by Lenovo at MWC 2017 alongside its sibling, the Moto G5. At this point, the company has not revealed plans to bring this more basic version of the Moto smartphone to India. You can watch the live stream of the Moto G5 Plus below, scheduled to begin at 12pm IST.

