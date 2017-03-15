Moto G5 Plus smartphone all set to launch in India

March 15, 2017 | By :
Moto G5 Plus smartphone all set to launch in India

New Delhi, March15:The Moto G5 Plus smartphone is all set to launch in India today, as both Lenovo and Flipkart have been teasing for the past few weeks. The Moto G5 Plus will be exclusive to Flipkart at launch, but for now India price and availability details are still unknown.

Moto G5 Plus India launch live stream

To recall, the Moto G5 Plus was launched by Lenovo at MWC 2017 alongside its sibling, the Moto G5. At this point, the company has not revealed plans to bring this more basic version of the Moto smartphone to India. You can watch the live stream of the Moto G5 Plus below, scheduled to begin at 12pm IST.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Suresh Raina returns for SA series. Here is full T20 squad
Top