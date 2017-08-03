‘Moto Hub’, Motorola launches exclusive retail stores in India

New Delhi, August 3: Aiming to strengthen its retail presence after conquering the online marketplace, Motorola Mobility India on Thursday announced the inauguration of its experiential retail stores in India-Moto Hub, enabling users to experience and purchase the full portfolio of Motorola products under one roof.

The smartphone aggregator launched two stores in Noida (Great India Place and Logix Mall), two in Thane (Korum Mall and Viviana Mall), and one each in Indirapuram and Mumbai respectively (Shipra Mall and Xperia Mall).

By the end of this financial year, Motorola is slated to open 50 more Moto Hubs across the top tier towns at locations with significant traffic.

Moto Hub stores will be a key destination for consumers to experience the latest Motorola technology and get a hands-on demo of the entire product portfolio, in an easy-to-access set-up that is conveniently located at consumer hangout areas.

All Moto Hub stores will also house devices that are available exclusively online, including the Moto E4 Plus and Moto C Plus. These stores will also showcase the complete portfolio of Motorola devices, including the full Moto E, Moto C, Moto G families, as well as Moto Z2 Play and Moto MODs, along with Motorola accessories like on-ear and in-ear headphones, moto shells and covers.

“At Motorola, we understand our consumers’ needs and focus on providing them meaningful mobile experiences. We believe with the launch of this new retail channel ‘Moto Hub’, we are giving the customers an opportunity to get access to the complete Motorola portfolio, our technology and devices, in an environment that are more open, fun and very uniquely Motorola,” said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India.

(ANI)