Moto M offered with discount on Flipkart

NewDelhi,Dec15:Moto M goes on sale exclusively on Flipkart; Early-bird buyers to get lucrative discounts, exchange offers and moreMoto via Facebook

The much awaited Moto M went on sale in the wee hours of December 15 in India. It is available exclusively on Flipkart.

The new #motom, with an all-metal design & Dolby Atmos®-powered rear speaker. Only on @flipkart, starting @ Rs15,999 pic.twitter.com/cZ0Vl8RaWZ — Moto India (@Moto_IND) December 14, 2016



As a promotional offer, Moto (formerly known as Motorola) is offering special discounts up to Rs. 4,000. Early-bird consumers stand a chance to get Rs. 1,000 if they buy the device using Citibank credit/debit card. In addition to that, Flipkart waives Rs. 2,000 off in exchange for select devices and is also giving away Moto Pulse earphones for just Rs. 499, against MRP of Rs. 1,499.

Moto M is the company’s first full-metal body-based smartphone. It also comes with splash-resistant nano coating on the back and a 5.5-inch super AMOLED display on the front.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with MediaTek Helio P15 octa-core CPU backed by Android Marshmallow OS, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,050mAh battery with fast charging technology.

Moto M also boasts 16MP primary camera on the back with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash and on the front, it houses 8MP snapper with ¼-inch sensor.

It is available in two storage configurations — 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB memory — for Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. Currently, the company is selling only the latte gold colour model.

Watch this space for more news on Moto products.

Key specifications of Moto M: