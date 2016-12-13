‘Moto M’ smartphone 2 variants ,launched in India

Mumbai, Dec 13 : US technology firm Motorola Mobility on Tuesday launched a new smartphone “Moto M” in two variants for the Indian consumers.

The first variant (32GB with 3GB RAM) is priced at Rs 15,999 while 64GB with 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs 17,999, along with expandable capacity up to 128 GB with microSD card support.

The 5.5-inch full-HD display smartphone is equipped with 2.2 GHz Octa-core processor. It also sports 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

Users can also avail discount of Rs 1,000 on Citibank credit cards and Rs 2,000 on exchange of old smartphone, the company said in a statement.

“Moto M” will be available in gold colour on Flipkart from December 14.

