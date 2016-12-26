Moto Z gets Android Nougat update in India

NewDelhi,Dec26:Lenovo-owned Moto has released Android Nougat update for its latest flagship Moto Z smartphone in India. The Moto Z along with the cheaper Moto Z Play are the first modular Moto smartphones with Moto Mods support.

The Moto Z offers a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels at a pixel density of 535ppi. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It has a 5-megapixel wide-angle f/2.2 front camera with LED flash along with a 13-megapixel f/1.8 rear camera with dual LED Flash and OIS.

It is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for up to 2TB microSD cards. The device is backed by a 2,600mAh battery, and Moto claims a day of battery life