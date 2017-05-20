Moto Z2 Force leaked images , showed dual cameras, LED flash and much more

California,May20:Motorola recently launched two new mid-ranged smartphones called the Moto C and Moto C Plus. The smartphone manufacturer is working on a few more devices, which are reportedly going to be Moto Z2, Z2 Play, and Z2 Force. Last day, image renders of the Moto Z2 was leaked in the wilds. Now, images of the Moto Z2 Force is leaked which shows the similar design detail like that of the Z2 Play.

Well, this is probably the not the first time Moto Z2 Force renders have leaked online which is not different from the previous leaks and confirms the information that we already know about the smartphone. The leak shows that the to-be-announced Moto Z2 Force will boast the similar design elements like the Moto Z2 Play. Well, to recall, the previous leaks also suggested the same. It said – out of the three, Moto Z2 Play and Z2 Force will be almost similar in design, however, Moto Z2 will be a little different in terms of both looks and also the specs as well.

As far as the leaked imaged of the upcoming Moto Z2 Force will also come with Moto Mods support. Well, this bit of information was also revealed earlier. Furthermore, this Motorola phone is expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear panel. Here lies the difference that the smartphone boasts when compared to that of the Moto Z2 Play which is said to come packed with a single camera module.

The press renders further highlights that the Moto Z2 Force will feature dual-LED flash on the front panel. The flash will be placed at the right side of the camera, while in Z2 Play it will be situated at the left. Furthermore, the images also feature a Moto ‘batwing’ logo right above the home button of the device. No Moto ‘batwing’ logo will be seen on the Moto Z2 Play.

As per the previous leaks are concerned, the upcoming Moto Z2 Force is expected to sport a ShatterShield screen, basically unbreakable display, and will also come packed with Gigabit LTE support. It should be noted that Gigabit LTE is currently supported only by Snapdragon 835 SoC, this almost confirms that the Z2 Force might come with the latest processor by Qualcomm. Pricing wise, the Z2 phones are going to be heavily expensive as compared to the other Moto phones that the smartphone manufacturer is working on at the moment, which are – Moto E4. E4 Plus, and Moto X. Even the recently launched Moto C and C Plus fall under the budget phone category.