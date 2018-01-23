Motor vehicle strike tomorrow in Kerala over fuel price hike

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23: In protest against the increasing fuel price, the trade unions and transport vehicle owners have jointly declared a motor vehicle strike tomorrow in Kerala, extending from 6 AM to 6 PM.

The strike was declared a week ago, but there is no information on whether the government has made some parallel arrangements, to avoid difficulties to commuters.

The bus owners have also declared an indefinite strike from January 30 demanding hike in passenger bus fair.

The protesters have also informed that vehicles including bus, lorry, auto, taxi and tankers would participate in the strike. Moreover, spare parts shops, workshops and parcel service sector would also be taking part in the strike.

The leaders of the Private Bus Operators confederation in a press meet have informed that there would be an indefinite strike beginning from January 30 demanding increase in bus charge.

The Co-ordination of Bus Owners has also declared a strike from February 1.