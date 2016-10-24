Motorbike accident near Sunkadakatte kills two students in Puttur

Puttur, Oct 24: Two motor bike-borne students were killed after their two-wheeler got involved with an accident near Sunkadakatte in Aittoor village on Kadaba-Subrahmanya road on the evening of Sunday October 23.

The victims have been identified as Laxmeesha (17), son of Duggappa Gowda from Bagpuni in Kombaru village, and Shreyas (17), son of Ramanna Gowda, who belonged to Bilinele village.

At around 6.30 pm on Sunday, both the friends, Laxmeesha and Shreyas, were moving in a motor bike towards Kadaba when their vehicle collided with a Maruti Omni vehicle coming from the opposite direction. It is said that the Omni was carrying pilgrims from Bengaluru who were on their way to Subrahmanya after paying obeisance at Dharmasthala.

Both the students died on the spot. Shreyas had suffered grievous injuries to his head region while private parts of Laxmeesha bore the brunt of the collision.

Laxmeesha was being coached in a private tutorial at Kadaba for appearing for tenth standard examinations, and Shreyas too was a student of this tutorial, it is gathered. The marriage of a degree college student of this tutorial college was to be held on Monday at N R Pura in Chikkamagaluru district and 12 students from the tutorial including the victims had planned to attend this marriage. They had booked a vehicle for the purpose, which was to leave at 7 pm on Sunday. Laxmeesha and Shreyaswere on their way to Kadaba for boarding the marriage vehicle but this accident took away their lives before they could reach there.