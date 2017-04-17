Motorbike trio flee with Rs26 lakh of ATM money after cops leave door of ATM van open in Delhi
NEW DELHI,April17: A costly lapse or a deliberate act? Cops are probing the role of cash van personnel who left the vehicle’s door open while replenishing an ATM at central Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, which led to three men on a motorbike taking away a box loaded with Rs 26.17 lakh in banknotes on Saturday afternoon.
The van’s cash custodian, Jitender Singh, told cops that he had gone into the ATM kiosk with a guard while his colleagues, Mohd Nadeem and Gaurav, were waiting outside the cash van, leaving the rear door open and the trunk unlocked. The driver, Sanjay, too had stepped out to stretch his legs when three men stopped behind the van, entered the rear compartment and carried away the cash box on their bike.
Nadeem and Gaurav claimed they were busy in a conversation and did not see the bikers. Nadeem claimed he noticed the theft within minutes and raised an alarm. Cops are scanning the bank’s CCTV footage to identify the thieves.
Singh called up the cops around 4.15pm and informed them of the theft.
The van’s custodian said a cash box had gone missing from the van while he was refilling the ATM machine of a private bank near Bada Bazar in Old Rajinder Nagar.
Singh said the team had earlier refilled two other ATMs in Karol Bagh and were heading to Connaught Place.
Police sources said CCTV clips reveal that one of bike-borne thieves was wearing a cap while the other two faced away from the camera to avoid being detected. Investigations reveal that the bikers had been following the van for 2km after it left an ATM near Karol Bagh.