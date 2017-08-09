Motorola launches wireless headphones with charging case in UK

United Kingom/Europe, August 9: Motorola launched wireless headphones with a charging case. The wireless headphones are available in the United Kingdom at Great Britain Pound 79.99 (around Rs. 6,650). Unlike other wireless headphones in the market, the new earbuds from Motorola are wireless and are not even connected to each other with a wire. The wireless earbuds have been introduced only in the United Kingdom, but it is made by Motorola brand license, Binatone.

Motorola Stream Wireless Earbuds Launched With Charging Case https://t.co/zumC5ilpgO — E NEWS (@ENEWS09) August 9, 2017

The wireless earbuds has a feature of IP54 sweat and water resistance, so that users could use the earbuds even at the gym, during running and other exercises. The wireless headphones come with a bundled storage case that could also charge the earpieces. The battery life is upto 2 hours with Bluetooth connectivity, with the storage case it offers maximum upto 6 hours of battery life.

The wireless headphones has a 6 mm driver that could be used to place and receive calls. Users could also make the use of voice commands as the wireless headphones are compatible with both Google Now and Siri. There are 3 ear-bud sizes that would come along with the pair of headphones so that the users of all age and sizes could wear them comfortably.

According to a report by The Verge, the Motorola wireless earbuds are exclusively available through Argos in the United Kingdom but the company said that they would be available in the United States within a month’s time.