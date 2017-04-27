Motorola Moto X pure edition started receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update

New York, April27:Lenovo is doing a lot with its sub-brand — Motorola these days. The smartphone manufacturer is currently working on announcing several Moto devices by the end of this year. Alongside working on new devices, Lenovo is also focusing on the old ones. A recent report states that Moto X Pure Edition, which was launched back in 2015 has started receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update.

To recall, the smartphone was initially launched with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop. However, Lenovo upgraded the device to Android 6.0 Marshmallow in 2016. Further upgrading the handset, Moto X Pure Edition (2015) has now been upgraded to the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

A 2015 model getting upgraded to Android Nougat is a really shocking though. However, as per a few media report, this is the last software update that the device is getting.

The new software update brings a whole new range of upgrades to the Motorola handset. Android 7.0 Nougat brings a couple of new features, where the key one is obviously the multiple split screen. This will help users to perform more than one function at a single time, basically multi-task. Apart from this, Nougat update also brings directly replying right inside the notification feature which will enable the user to respond to messages by directly clicking on the ‘Reply’ option available at the notification bar. This will remove the need to jump to a messaging app for replying to every message.

Further, with the Android Nougat update, the Motorola smartphone — Moto X Pure Edition (2015) also receives features like — quick switching between apps and an improved Doze Mode for saving battery feature. The update has just been rolled out and not all Moto X Pure Edition users must have received it. But eventually, everyone will get it.

Just in case you haven’t received the Nougat update, head on to the software update option in settings and in upgrade your mobile software. Apart from this, Lenovo is also working very hard on several other Motorola devices under Moto Z2, E4, and C series. However the company hasn’t revealed any details about the smartphones, but the speculations making rounds on the web already gives us an almost-clear picture about the handsets. Lenovo is allegedly going to launch these Motorola smartphone by the end of Q4 2017.