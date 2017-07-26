Motorola Moto Z2 Force Edition launched with shatterproof display

Motorola has launched its new flagship device – the Moto Z2 Force Edition at a price of $720. The smartphone comes with a shatterproof display and features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Read to know more about the latest Motorola flagship.

Motorola has unveiled its new flagship smartphone – the Moto Z2 Force Edition – that boasts of a shatterproof display. Motorola claims that the Moto Z2 Force Edition has been built using 7000 series Aluminium and is 80 percent stronger than its predecessor. The toughened smartphone sports a 5.5-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display which won’t easily crack or break when dropped. Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, the new Motorola flagship runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and draws its juice from a 2730 mAh battery that supports TurboPower charging.

Motorola announced the Moto Z2 Force Edition in a launch event in New York and will make it available from August 10 in the US. The Moto Z2 Force Edition will be available in two variants: 4GB RAM or a 6GB RAM along with internal storage options of 64GB or 128GB (expandable). On the optics front, the Motorola smartphone carries a dual 12-megapixel primary camera along with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with LED Flash. Moto Z2 Force Edition also offers dust and water resistance along with the shatterproof capabilities.

Motorola has decided to do away with the headphone jack in the Moto Z2 Force Edition, allowing it to reduce the thickness of the smartphone to 5.99mm. The Moto Z2 Force Edition comes as a premium device offering by Motorola and is priced at $720 ( ~ Rs 46,000). The smartphone will be available in three colour variants – Lunar Grey, Fine Gold and Super Black starting from August 10.

Motorola has not yet announced the launch date in India for the flagship smartphone.