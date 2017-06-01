Motorola Moto Z2 Play to be launched today in Canada
Toronto/New Delhi,June1: Motorola is all set to launch something ‘bold’ in Canada on Thursday. Motorola has indicated the launch of a smartphone via its micro-blogging site.
Motorola Canada has twitted via its official handle:
Guess what?! We’re announcing the next bold phone from Motorola on June 1st. pic.twitter.com/SCyEkNtPza
— Motorola Canada (@Moto_CAN) May 30, 2017
Following the tweet, media is rife with rumours about Motorola’s upcoming Moto Z2 Play. Several media reports said that Motorola is all set to launch this smartphone today.
As per reports the Moto Z2 Play may host the following features
5.5-inch AMOLED display
Snapdragon 626 processor
4GB RAM
64GB internal memory
12-megapixel rear shooter
8-megapixel front camera
Android 7.1 Nougat OS