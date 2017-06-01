Motorola Moto Z2 Play to be launched today in Canada

Toronto/New Delhi,June1: Motorola is all set to launch something ‘bold’ in Canada on Thursday. Motorola has indicated the launch of a smartphone via its micro-blogging site.

Motorola Canada has twitted via its official handle:

Following the tweet, media is rife with rumours about Motorola’s upcoming Moto Z2 Play. Several media reports said that Motorola is all set to launch this smartphone today.

As per reports the Moto Z2 Play may host the following features

5.5-inch AMOLED display

Snapdragon 626 processor

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

12-megapixel rear shooter

8-megapixel front camera

Android 7.1 Nougat OS