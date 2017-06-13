Motorola to unleash Moto C , Moto C Plus and Moto Z2 Play in smartphone market

California, June13:Moto C and Moto C Plus and then Moto Z2 PlayMotorola is bringing up a number of smartphones in this year for the tech enthusiasts. Recently, Motorola has launched a number of smartphones starting with Moto C and Moto C Plus and then Moto Z2 Play. And today, Motorola has announced a pair of budget smartphones in the market with Moto E and Moto E4. If we talk about the rumors, the phone was about to launch in the coming July Month. However, Motorola has unveiled them today and they are finally official.

Moto E4 Features & Specifications

The new Moto E4 is powered by a Quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU. The device comes with a 5 inch HD 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is running on an Android 7.1 Nougat Operating System and has a 2 GB RAM. You can store up to 16 GB of data with its free Internal Storage capacity. You can expand this memory by using a microSD card.

Furthermore, you can buy this device with a Single SIM slot and a Dual SIM slots with its two different variants. The phone features an 8 Megapixel of rear camera with a 5 Megapixel of front facing camera. Both the cameras have LED flash light to capture the moments in low light.

The phone is backed up by a 2,800 mAh battery and it supports rapid charge feature as well to charge the device in no time. The device offers 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio connectivity options.

Moto E4 Plus Features & Specifications

The new Moto E4 Plus is powered by a Quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor with Adreno 308 GPU. The device comes with a 5.5 inch HD 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and it is running on an Android 7.1 Nougat Operating System. The phone has 2 GB RAM and is available with two variants with 16GB and 32 GB of memory storage options with an expansion option. You can choose from either a single SIM or a dual SIM options.

The phone comes with 13 Megapixel of rear camera with 5 Megapixel of front facing camera. Both the cameras have LED flash light and autofocus option. The phone is backed up by a huge 5,000 mAh battery capacity with rapid charge option. It supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio connectivity options.

Availability and Pricing of Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus

The Moto E4 will go on sale in the coming June month and the pricing is starting from $129.99 in the US and €149 in Europe. While, the E4 Plus will launch later in June month for the starting price of $179.99 in the US and €199 in Europe. The phones will be available in Iron Gray and Fine Gold colors.