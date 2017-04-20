Motorola working on smartphone dubbed as Moto X

California, April20:Soon after announcing the most awaited Moto G5 and G5 Plus, the smartphone vendor is reportedly working on several other Motorola devices. Among the several devices that the company is working on under its sub-brand Motorola, allegedly hands-on images of a smartphone dubbed as Moto X (2017) has been spotted.

Well, to recall, this is not actually the first time that we have come across speculations about the Moto X (2017) model, as rumours and leaks about the device have been making rounds on the web for quite some time now. But, this is for the first time that image renders of the device have been leaked, revealing almost all the specifications.

Moto X (2017) may look like Moto G5, to sport Snapdragon 625 SoC, 13MP camera

As per the leaked images, showing almost every single side of the device, the Moto X (2017) is expected to boast with dual rear cameras. On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to come with 13-megapixel primary camera set-up, however, no revelations on the selfie snapper yet. Right below the camera set-up will be the Motorola’s brand logo. The front-facing camera will come with LED flash feature, reveals an old leak.

Moto X (2017) is going to almost look alike Moto G5, launched earlier this year. However, as per the pricing of the device is concerned, the Moto X (2017) is going to be a mid-ranged model, like the rumoured Moto E4, E4 Plus, Moto C, Moto Z2, and Z2 Plus. The new images don’t support any more details about the device.

However, the previous leaks suggest that the Motorola smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC. Furthermore, an old tweet coming from a popular leakster shows that the smartphone will be codenamed “Sanders”. Design-wise, the Moto X (2017) is going to pretty much looks like the recently announced Moto G5 and G5 Plus.

In the storage front, the Moto X (2017) model is expected to come with two options: 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal memory. The storage space can also be further expanded via an external microSD card. As per Ronald’s tweet which reads as follows: “Motorola Moto “X 2017” XT180x codename “Sanders”: Snapdragon 625, 3/4GB RAM, 32/64GB ROM. 13MP camera (don’t know if second cam sensor same).”

Furthermore, other press render shows that the Moto X (2017) smartphone in a golden colour variant. No details on the other colour options have been revealed as of now. Other renders reveal the smartphone to come with an oblong-shaped physical home button right below the display and antenna bands at the top and bottom edges of the rear panel.

Another previous leak suggests that the smartphone may not be compatible with the Moto Mods accessories, like most of the new Motorola devices. Lenovo is prepping up to announce the smartphone very soon, however, no details on the launch date have been revealed as of now.