Motorola’s next-generation Moto E smartphone specs

California,April27:Details aboutMotorola’s next-generation Moto E smartphone. In case you aren’t familiar, it is an entry-level lineup from the Lenovo-owned company so the specs won’t blow you away.

However, it looks like the Moto E4 Plus is going to have a huge battery, one that will be enough for almost two days of use, maybe more. Impressive.

Now a new report claims that the smaller Moto E4 is going to feature the same 5 inch HD display as its predecessor and a 2,800mAh battery. It could also get 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. This will be a nice improvement over the Moto E3 which had 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Both the Moto E4 and E4 Plus are expected to be powered by a 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor as well.

The E4 Plus will have a larger 5.5 inch HD display and apparently a massive 5,000mAh battery. Both handsets will have a 5 megapixel front camera but an 8 megapixel and 13 megapixel rear camera. We don’t know yet when Motorola is going to launch these handsets in the United States and how much they are going to cost.