Motorola’s shatterproof smartphone Moto X Force now available at Rs 12,999 on Flipkart

New Delhi,June21: Motorola’s shatterproof smartphone Moto X Force has been slashed by up to Rs 34,999.

Moto X Force is now available at Rs 12,999 on Flipkart.

The 64GB variant of the phone which was available at Rs 37,999, has got a 58 percent price cut and it is available at Rs 15,599 on Flipkart.

The price the 32GB variant that was available at Rs 34,999 has been cut by 62 percent to Rs 12,999

The Moto X Force features a 5.4-inch AMOLED Quad HD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 that results to 540 ppi and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 810 with 2.0 GHz octa-core CPUs coupled with 3GB of RAM.

It also comes a 21-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and supports a microSD card of up to 2 TB.

The Moto X Force also comes with a 3760 mAh battery which the company claims can give up to 48 hours of battery life on full charge.