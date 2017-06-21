Motorola’s shatterproof smartphone Moto X Force now available at Rs 12,999 on Flipkart
New Delhi,June21: Motorola’s shatterproof smartphone Moto X Force has been slashed by up to Rs 34,999.
Moto X Force is now available at Rs 12,999 on Flipkart.
The 64GB variant of the phone which was available at Rs 37,999, has got a 58 percent price cut and it is available at Rs 15,599 on Flipkart.
The Moto X Force features a 5.4-inch AMOLED Quad HD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 that results to 540 ppi and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 810 with 2.0 GHz octa-core CPUs coupled with 3GB of RAM.
It also comes a 21-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and supports a microSD card of up to 2 TB.
The Moto X Force also comes with a 3760 mAh battery which the company claims can give up to 48 hours of battery life on full charge.