Move to please CM? Muslims put out banners in support of building Ram Mandir

Lucknow, March 31: It seems everyday there is something new and unusual happening in Uttar Pradesh after Bharatiya Janata Part’s (BJPs) firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister of the state.

Now, in a major development in connection with the construction of Ram Temple in Ram Janmabhoomi has taken place in Lucknow.

Reportedly, some Muslims organizations of the state have put out huge banners in Lucknow, the capital city, to support the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Rama.

Muhammad Azam Khan, a Real estate businessman, who put out 10 these hoardings across Lucknow, is the president of Sri Ram Mandir Nirman Muslim Kar Sevak Manch.

The poster erected in different parts of the city reads – ‘Ho Building a temple on the birthplace … This Armaan of the Muslims’.

Moreover, the man behind these pro-Ram Temple banners has sought security from police for his ‘bold’ step, according to a report in India Today.

Noteworthy, Yogi Adityanath is an ardent supporter of building Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Also, recently the Supreme Court suggested that the dispute (title suit) should be settled out of court.

Moreover, Azam Khan has constituted a group of like-minded Muslims post to build a consensus on the issue within the community.