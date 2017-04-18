Mover-shaker Thambidurai holds the key to AIADMK’s future

Chennai, April 18: M Thambidurai, Lok Sabha deputy speaker and senior leader in the VK Sasikala-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) faction, boarded a late-night flight on Monday to New Delhi.

In the national capital, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader has now been interacting with his close contacts in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This morning, Thambidurai held a quiet meeting with a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who shall remain unnamed.

Thambidurai has emerged as the go-to person in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). If the Sasikala Natarajan and O Pannerselvam factions merge, alliance talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also begin.

The formula is that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)will support the Presidential nominee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and in return get 10 Parliament seats in 2019. The Centre will also extend its support to the Edapaadi K Palanisamy government.

But for that to happen, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants an assurance from Thambidurai that the party’s 132 MLAs and 49 MPs will vote for the BJP’s Presidential candidate. Informal talks have begun between the two parties towards securing votes for the presidential election which is expected in the next two months. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has 39 Lok Sabha and 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Indeed, if Thambidurai succeeds in securing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s votes and can provide a concrete proposal to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, it will ensure a career boost — a ministerial berth in the Modi cabinet.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is keen to get four berths — a cabinet minister, two Union Ministers of State (independent charge) and needless to say, retain the Deputy Speaker’s position, which is held by Thambidurai.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will also gain by being included in foreign delegations. So, in September during the United Nations General Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)is likely to depute four AIADMK MPs as part of the Indian delegation to New York.

Both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the BJP will benefit with from an alliance as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will get berths in the Union Ministry and the BJP, in turn, will get its numbers in the Parliament.

The alliance will be All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the Vaiko-led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). The combine will be a formidable opposition for the DMK-Congress combination.

Thambidurai belongs to the Gownder community as do most of the MLAs. This gives him a tacit nod by the full block of Gownder MLAs to hold backroom talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.

Interestingly, Thambidurai is also the key figure in the Sasikala faction to speak against her nephew TTV Dinakaran, now accused of grave corruption charges. Also, no All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA is keen to go in for an early Tamil Nadu assembly polls, which is why both factions are considering merger talks.

That is the kind of power Thambidurai wields now.