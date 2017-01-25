Movie star Jackie Chan impressed with Bollywood dance style

MUMBAI Jan 25: Legendary actor Jackie Chan, who is in India to promote his forthcoming film “Kung Fu Yoga”, is quite impressed with Bollywood dance style and thinks it has improved a lot.

“When I was 16, I watched Bollywood movies. I didn’t understand the language and I went away after seeing the dance. But for the last 15 years, I watch Hindi films. Why? Because of the dancing, the movements are so good, probably the best in the world,” Chan said at an event here on Monday.

“Earlier in Bollywood and Chinese films, the actions and dancing were not up to the mark. But now we have money and technology and now we can train people. Currently, Bollywood produces some of the best films in Asia,” he added.

Chan has been acting in movies for over five decades.

“You’ve been growing up watching me when your father took you to see my movies. Now I want that you should take your parents to see my movie,” he said.

Talking about his love for the Indian people, Chan said: “I know Indian people love me and I love them too. I come here for making movies, charities, film festivals because I love you all.”

The 62-year-old says his inspiration of doing action at this age are his fans from all over the world.

“I’ve been doing actions all my life. Do I scare? Yes I do. Every time when I do the action, I think this is probably my last shot. But when I see my fans and I can’t meet them one by one. What can I do for them? The only thing I can do to bring different kinds of comedies, actions, and different kind of roles. I don’t know how many years I can continue to make films, but as long as I can move, I will do the best for you.”

Directed by Stanley Tong, the action-adventure comedy film also stars Sonu Sood, Disha Patani, Aarif Rahman, Zhang Yixing, Miya Muqi and Amyra Dastur.

The Afilm is scheduled for release in China on January 28, and in India on February 3.