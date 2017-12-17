MP CM announces reservation for women in state departments

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), December 17 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday pitched for reservation of women in various government departments of the state.

Speaking at an event titled – “Women Self Help Group Confidence”, organized on Jamburi grounds of Bhopal, Chouhan announced that 50 percent jobs would be reserved for women in all state government schools.

Also, the Chief Minister has said that barring the forest department, at least 35 percent jobs are reserved for women working in different government departments.

The “Women Self Help Group Confidence” was presented and inaugurated by the Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Earlier, Chouhan had said that self-help groups (SHGs) would play a pivotal role in various schemes to start a movement for welfare and betterment of women in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)