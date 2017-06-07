MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces compensation of one crore rupees to kin of deceased and government job to one member of the family

Maundsour, June7:After the death of five farmers allegedly in police firing on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsour district, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation of one crore rupees to the kin of deceased and a government job to one member of the family.

Urging the farmers to maintain calm, the chief minister also announced that those who have been injured will be treated free of cost and a sum of Rs 5 lakh will be given to their families.

Farmers were protesting for better prices for their produce in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsour district.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Mandsour today to meet the families of those killed in Tuesday’s incident.

Farmers in western Madhya Pradesh are protesting since June 1, demanding higher minimum support prices (MSP) among others, PTI said.