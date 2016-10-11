MP Congress leader sought Rahul Gandhi’s explusion from the party for his dalali remark

Bhopal,Oct11:A Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh has sought Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion from the party. In an 85-second video which has gone viral on social media. Badwani district joint secretary of the party .

MP Congress leader has sought Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion from the party https://t.co/ZzJHCNlCiR — India Live Today (@inlivetoday) October 11, 2016

Shailesh Choubey is heard urging party chief Sonia Gandhi to sack Rahul as he is damaging the party by such statements. Meanwhile, the district unit of the Congress has recommended to expel Shailesh Chaubey from the party for a period of six years.