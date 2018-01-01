MP-Kirron-Kher-submits-proposals-to-Union-Minister-of-State-for-Health-and-Family-Welfare-Ashwini-Kumar-Chaubey,-to-set-up–a-300-bedded-trauma-centre-in-Chandigarh-indialivetoday

MP Kirron Kher submits proposals to Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, to set up a 300-bedded trauma centre in Chandigarh