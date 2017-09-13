MP love story between young man and his girlfriend ending their lives with both commiting suicide over the Aasan River

Morena, MP, Sept 13: A love story ended in a heart-rending incident today when a young man and his girlfriend committed suicide by coming in front of a train as their families did not approve of the relationship owing to varying caste backgrounds.

Police said that the bodies were spotted in the vicinity of a bridge over the Aasan River. Documents found in a pocket revealed that Shivkumar Parmar and Suman Jatav hailed from Rajasthan’s Dholpur District. Kin said that the duo went missing last evening.