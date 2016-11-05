MP military school director shot by student for calling parents about absence in school

Ratlam,Nov5: A 15-year-old student on Saturday allegedly shot at his school director at Jaora town in Madhya Pradesh leaving him seriously injured, police said.

“The student of class IX fired and injured Milestone Academy School director Amit Jain, who has been rushed to Indore in a critical state,” Jaora area City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Dipak Shukla said.

After committing the crime, the boy fled from the school.

The student came to school wearing plain clothes. His teacher asked him to go home and put on the uniform and return, the CSP said.

When the minor was wearing the uniform, a phone call from the school informed his parents about his behaviour. His family was also told that the boy was absent on Thursday and Friday, after which he was chided, Shukla added.

Enraged, the minor returned to school with a pistol and shot Jain in the stomach in his chamber, the CSP added.

Jain was taken to a civic hospital from where he has been rushed to Indore in a critical condition.