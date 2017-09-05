MP panchayat asks Bhind resident woman to beg, take dip in Ganga for killing calf

Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, September 5: A caste panchayat at Bhind ordered an elderly woman to beg for seven days outside her village and take a dip in the Ganga as a penalty for the sin of incidentally killing a calf. The incident took place on Friday.

Mukesh Garg, the corporator said that Kamleshi Devi (60) who lives in Sriwas Nagar attempted pull the calf off the lactating cow but accidentally the rope around its neck tightened which resulted in its death. A panchayat was held on Saturday and she was ordered to beg outside her village for seven days as penance. Mukesh Garg said the caste panchayat asked Kamleshi Devi, a widow, to take a dip in the Ganga and serve food to girls. He added that “The order was inhumane and illegal. In today’s world. such traditions are not at all justified. Police must take action.”

Kamleshi Devi fainted on hearing the order and was hospitalized. Dr Ajit Mishra, the District Hospital Superintendent said that the woman underwent treatment at the hospital. Anil Sriwas, the son of Kamleshi Devi said that his mother had committed a mistake and the caste panchayat only followed the religion and customs.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Anil Singh Kushwaha said no one had approached the police with a complaint. “I came to know about the incident through the media. We have not received any complaint in this regard,” he said. When asked, District Collector Ilayaraja T said he would look into the matter.