Two teachers suspended from MP Govt school for open defecation despite having lavatories 

Ashoknagar/ Madhya Pradesh, September 13: The Madhya Pradesh Authorities suspended two school teachers for defecating in open, says media reports.

The Ashoknagar district administration suspended Mahendra Singh Yadav of the Silpati village and Prakash Prajapati of the Raosar village. Both of them taught at a government primary school.

As per reports, these two school teachers had lavatories at their homes and still, were defecating in the open.

The order was issued by the district administration against the teachers for not abiding by the government directions regarding the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.

The Centre launched the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ with a motive to make the country clean. It has set a target to make the country open defecation-free by October 2, 2019, which coincides with the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

