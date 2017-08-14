MP wildlife team serves notices to e-commerce companies Snapdeal, Wish and Buy, India Mart and Craft Comparison for allegedly selling wildlife products on their websites

Bhopal,August 14:The Madhya Pradesh Tiger Strike Force has served notices to e-commerce companies Snapdeal, Wish and Buy, India Mart and Craft Comparison for allegedly selling wildlife products on their websites, PTI reported on Monday. “The companies were told to remove all such content, and to submit a clarification as to why an action should not be initiated against them,” an unidentified state public relations department official told the news agency.

The letter was issued last week after the Tiger Strike Force had confiscated items like “hattha-jodi” and “siyar-singhi” made out of wild animals’ limbs from the premises of a company, Shubh Bhakti, in Indore’s Vijay Nagar. The police later arrested the company owners, Sumit Sharma and Firoz Ali, and filed a case against them under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The owners revealed that they sold these items through e-commerce portals – Snapdeal, India Mart, Wish and Buy and Craft Comparison. “During interrogation, the accused told that they were into trading of puja materials, and are also into sale of wildlife related items,” said the official. The duo said people believed that items like “hattha-jodi” would make them rich, make them win court cases, help their business grow and saw it as a solution to all their problems.