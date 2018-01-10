MPs and MLAs to be barred from practicing law? Final decision on January 22

New Delhi, Jan 10: The Bar Council of India on Wednesday issued a notice to all MLA, MLC, and MPs whether or not they should be barred from practicing law while they serve as legislators.

The final decision is likely to be taken in a BCI meeting on January 22.

The council has asked all of them to file their replies in a week’s time.

Last year, President of National Lawyers’ Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms (NLC) Mathews Nedumpara had written a letter to the Chairman of Bar Council of India seeking a ban on Members of Parliament (MPs) practicing law in court.

(ANI)