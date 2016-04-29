MPs’ influence declining, feels BJP member

New Delhi, Apr 29: A BJP member’s lament in the Lok Sabha on the “decreasing influence” of Members of Parliament drew wide support from members across party lines as he blamed the bureaucracy for this.

Speaking in the Zero Hour, Udit Raj said he had written over 1940 letters on various issues and most of them did not get a reply.

“Not even 4-5 replies received out of 500-600 were positive,” he said, as he demanded that a system be put in place to keep a tab on MPs’ communications.

Ruing the lack of influence the MPs wield, he said he was transferred as a senior Income Tax officer in 1998 on the basis of a “forged” letter written in the name of an MP, while now even clerks are not affected by genuine letters from members.

“We have become powerless,” he said, as several members voiced their approval at his comments.

He blamed bureaucracy for it, saying they ignore their letters.

Modern technology should be used so that ministers’ concerned can have a look at their complaints or requests, he said.

BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab said such matters can be sent to the Protocol Committee of the House.