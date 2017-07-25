Mr Ram Nath Kovind will be sworn in as the 14th President of the country

New Delhi, Jul 25 : Mr Ram Nath Kovind will today be sworn in as the 14th President of the country at an impressive ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament here.

Mr Kovind, the second Dalit President after KR Narayanan, will be administered oath by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar at 1215 hrs.

The ceremony will be attended by Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior members of the Cabinet, chief ministers, governors, heads of diplomatic missions, former prime ministers and leaders of political parties and MPs.

Mr Kovind, who had been fielded by the ruling BJP-led NDA, was elected as President on July 20 after a keen contest with Joint Opposition candidate Meira Kumar.

He will be succeeding President Pranab Mukherjee whose term as 13th President of the country ends today.