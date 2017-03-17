MS Dhoni rescued safely from hotel fire

New Delhi, March 17: Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his Jharkhand teammates evacuated from Dwarka’s Welcome Hotel complex after it catches fire, all players safe.

The fire broke out in the Dwarka hotel, New Delhi, where he was staying with his Jharkhand state cricket teammates. All players were evacuated in time and are safe, according to reports.

MS Dhoni’s state team is currently in the New Delhi for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where his team reached the semi-finals. They were supposed to face West Bengal, but the match has been postponed.

The cricketer was reportedly rescued from the spot along with his teammates. A call was made to the Delhi Fire Service at around 6.30 am following which at least 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Besides being Jharkhand’s Cricket team’s unofficial mentor in the Ranji Trophy, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an active member of the Vijay Hazare squad, captaining the side in all the 6 matches so far.

Dhoni’s participation in the Hazare tournament has been attracting sizeable crowds wherever Jharkhand team, PTI reported.

These matches were being seen as MS Dhoni’s last competitive games in the 50-over format ahead of the Champions Trophy in June, a tournament seen as an important one for the former India captain, who now plays only as a wicket-keeper batsman in the national side.