MS Dhoni: The Untold Story ;Everybody deserves to know Dhoni’s inspiring story: Bhumika Chawla

Chennai, Sep 29 : Actress Bhumika Chawla, who is making a comeback to Bollywood after nine years in Neeraj Pandey’s “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, feels everyone deserves to know the personal side of the most successful Indian captain as his story is very inspiring.

“There’s so much I didn’t know about Dhoni which I learnt after working in the film. I’m sure most people don’t know much about his personal side and it’s something we all deserve to know. It’s a very inspiring story and it shows there’s more to cricketer Dhoni,” Bhumika told IANS.

The film, which releases worldwide on Friday, is a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer and current ODI captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Bhumika plays Dhoni’s sister Jayanti in the film and she prepared for her character based on Neeraj’s research.

“I didn’t have to meet the real Jayanti. Neeraj’s research was more than enough to understand and play the character,” she said, adding the most exciting part about being part of the project was getting an opportunity to work with Neeraj.

“I’ve been a fan of his work from his first film and to finally work with him really got me excited. Also, I didn’t want to miss being part of the biopic on one of India’s finest cricketers. It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” she said.

Bhumika, who is married and happily blessed with a son, says familial life hasn’t stopped her from acting.

“I might not have done a Hindi film in a long time but I’ve been working in south. Even after my son was born, I had worked in southern projects. If a project excites me, I will do it. There are two Telugu projects including a big film in the pipeline; however, it’s too early to talk about them,” she said.