MS Dhoni: The Untold Story gets tax free release in Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai, Oct 1 : Sushant Singh Rajput’s latest outing, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” on Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has been declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh.

The biopic was also made tax free in Dhoni’s home state, Jharkhand.

“We are extremely thrilled and thankful to the government of Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for giving the film tax free status. It is an overwhelming feeling to be seeing this biopic of Mahi’s life getting such recognition,” Arun Pandey, the producer of the movie said in a statement.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the biopic shows the journey of the ace cricketer.

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Arun Pandey (Inspired Entertainment), the film features Sushant in the titular role, Kiara Advani as Sakshi Dhoni in addition to Disha Patani and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.