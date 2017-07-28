MTV Video Music Awards are returning to California and guess who’s hosting it

California,July28:The MTV Video Music Awards are returning to California and getting a certified “California Gurl” to host.

Katy Perry took to her Twitter feed Thursday to announce her upcoming gig hosting — and performing — at the VMAs in August.

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry said in a statement. “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

Perry will kick off the evening as the first announced performer for the ceremony. On Tuesday, Perry earned five VMA nominations for her video contributions over the last year, tying with the Weeknd, with only Kendrick Lamar earning more.

“We’re thrilled to have global phenomenon Katy Perry as the host and a performer at the 2017 VMAs,” said Bruce Gillmer, head of music and music talent for Global Entertainment Group, Viacom, in a statement from MTV. “She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year’s show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history.”

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air from the Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 27.