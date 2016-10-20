How Much  Sunny Leone  cost for an Item Number ? 

Chennai, Oct 20: One of the most anticipated films releasing in January 2017, Vijay’s Bairavaa is fast nearing its completion.

Having said that, reports have now emerged stating glam actress Sunny Leone had been approached by the makers for a song in the film.

An action entertainer, Bairavaa features Keerthy Suresh, Jagapati Babu, Daniel Balaji, Harish Uthaman, Papri Ghosh, Aparna Vinod, Sathish, Sreeman among others under the Vijaya Productions banner with a musical score by Santhosh Narayanan.

It is being said Sunny Leone had set a price of Rs. 1 crore to be part of the song sequence in the film apart from the air fares, expenses and 5-star accommodation for her team consisting of nearly 10 people.

That would include her makeup man, costume designer, etc.

Reports state the makers did some rethinking and had decided to rope in another actress for the song. It must be noted she had previously appeared in the Jai starrer Vadacurry in 2014.

It would have been an awesome treat for fans to witness both Vijay and the actress who’s setting Bollywood on fire.

We will keep you posted as there are further developments. Stay tuned to iFlicks for more updates.