Mukesh Ambani launches Jio phone for Rs. 0: Airtel shares down by 3.53%.

Mumbai, July 21: Reliance chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani has launched Jio feature phone. He said that voice calls will be free in the newly launched phone. The effective price of the JioPhone is ZERO, says Mukesh Ambani. JioPhone to be physically available from September 2017 to those who have pre-booked it. JioPhone pre-booking to be open from August 24. After the JioPhone announcement, Bharti Airtel shares down 3.53% to Rs 405 at 12.10 pm.

Jio will offer its feature phone for Rs 0. However, consumers will be asked to pay Rs 1,500 as a security deposit for the device, which will be refunded after 3 years, as claimed by Mukesh Ambani.

This phone supports all of India’s 22 languages, says Akash Ambani. Long press number 5 on the Jio feature phone and a distress message will be sent over to registered contacts.

Feature of Jio Feature Phone

2.4-inch display

Supports digital payment via NFC

SD card slot

Torch

Supports 4G VoLTE for calls and data

Entry-level smartphones cost between Rs 3,000-4,500. I had challenged young engineers at Jio to find a solution to this cost. Reliance Jio is expanding physical distribution network and will have 10,000 Jio offices by September. We will integrate Jio with all major e-commerce platforms.

In the next 12 months, Jio will cover 99% of the population. Inda’s 4G coverage will be more than India’s 2G coverage. Jio has created a larger 4G network in just three years as compared to 25 years that competitors took to develop 2G:, said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance Industries is holding its 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Birla Matushri Sabhagar at Mumbai’s Sir Vithaldas Thackersey Marg. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, during the meeting, introduces the ‘India Ka Smartphone’ the JioPhone. A 4G enabled cost-efficient feature phone that can work on voice commands, Mukesh Ambani said.